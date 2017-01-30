Al Rajhi Bank deploys Gemaltos instant EMV card issuance solution in new self-service kiosks

The new kiosks represent the latest stage in Al Rajhis ambitious strategy for banking in the digital age, and build on its long-standing use of Gemaltos instant card issuance solution. Customers simply enter their existing card into a reader inside the kiosk, and input their PIN to authenticate themselves. A One Time Password (OTP) is automatically sent by SMS to facilitate double authentication and ensure all necessary security standards are met. The ready-to-use card is issued immediately. The kiosks are being deployed outside existing branch locations to provide round-the-clock availability, with the potential to extend into new sites such as shopping malls at a later stage.

Gemalto launched instant EMV card issuance ten years ago and it was adopted by Al Rajhi in 2009. The instant issuance system is now deployed in 1,200 points of issuance in the banks branches and responsible for issuing up to 20,000 cards daily. Gemaltos solution can be used in conjunction with any type of hardware, optimizing the flexibility of Al Rahjis procurement strategy.

The extension of the solution to kiosks is part of our on-going plan to transform branches for the digital age of banking and give our customers advanced services and a seamless experience, said Saleh Alzumaie, General Manager Retail Banking Group for Al Rajhi Bank. Instant card renewal is now accessible on a 24/7 basis through self-service kiosks, and our staff are being freed from repetitive tasks to better engage and support clients. Weve seen a 30% card issuance increase since the kiosks were deployed.

Newsletter Economia Receba no seu e-mail conteúdo de qualidade Assinar E-mail cadastrado! Logo você receberá os melhores conteúdos em seu e-mail.

Our partnership with Al Rajhi Bank stretches back many years, and this new initiative further strengthens its position as a pioneer in payment means and automation, said Eric Claudel, President Middle East and Africa at Gemalto. This is the first deployment of our instant issuance technology in self-service kiosks in Saudi Arabia and, since its introduction in January, the number of cards being produced this way has increased threefold.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2015 annual revenues of 3.1 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

Our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemaltos solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 14,000+ employees operate out of 118 offices, 45 personalization and data centers, and 27 research and software development centers located in 49 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

Gemalto media contacts: