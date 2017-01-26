World Bank Study Determines Banco Azteca Favors Stability in Household Consumption in Mexico

It also allows households to reduce financial expenses by offering more competitive interest rates compared to informal options

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 26, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Elektra, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:ELEKTRA*) (Latibex:XEKT), Latin Americas leading specialty retailer and financial services company and the largest non-bank provider of cash advance services in the United States, announced today that the working document from the World Bank titled From Pawn Shops to Banks. The Impact of Formal Credit in Informal Households, analyzes the effects of credit access through Banco Azteca a subsidiary of Grupo Elektra on the wellbeing of households in Mexico.

The study shows that the opening of Banco Azteca the first bank that serves the families of the informal sector in Mexico, which accounts for more than half of the population favors stability in household consumption during difficult times, such as unemployment, Illness, death, or the closure of the family business.

The document also indicates that Banco Azteca's operations make it easier for households to purchase more and better durable consumer goods, such as electronics, furniture and other useful household appliances for families.

The study shows that with the presence of Banco Azteca, financial expenses are reduced in households, through lower interest payments compared to other sources of financing that are used when banking services do not exist.

Grupo Elektra and Banco Azteca are committed to promoting the wellbeing and progress of the communities in which they operate, through world-class financial services and merchandise that have a positive impact on the quality of life of thousands of families.

