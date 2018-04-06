A supporter of hard-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro and of the “Car Wash” anti-graft operation demonstrates against former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva outside the Federal Police headquarters where he is awaited to start his 12-year term imprisoned, in Curitiba, Parana State, Brazil, on April 6, 2018.
Lula da Silva, the controversial frontrunner in Brazil’s October presidential election, remained defiantly holed up Friday as a deadline for him to surrender and start a 12-year prison sentence for corruption loomed. / AFP PHOTO / Heuler Andrey
Supporters of former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gather at the metalworkers’ union building in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in metropolitan Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 6, 2018 as the ex-president decides whether to resist an order to surrender and start a 12-year prison sentence for corruption.
The leftist leader has not spoken in public since Thursday when Judge Sergio Moro, head of Brazil’s labyrinthine “Car Wash” anti-graft operation, issued his dramatic order, giving Lula just 24 hours to turn himself in to police in the southern city of Curitiba. / AFP PHOTO / Miguel SCHINCARIOL